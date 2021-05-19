Hundreds turn out in funeral procession for north Derbyshire 'murder' victim
Hundreds of people took part in a procession through Sheffield for a man who was allegedly murdered in north Derbyshire.
In what Ricky Collins’ family described as a ‘celebration of life and his final show off’, cars full of well wishers made their way to Sheffield’s City Road Cemetery.
Four-by-fours, bikes and sports cars followed behind the funeral procession with horns honking and some letting off coloured smoke.
Ricky, from Sheffield, was found seriously injured in Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, on March 29 after reportedly being assaulted.
He was found critically injured after police officers were deployed to reports of a disturbance at a house in the street and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for emergency treatment but could not be saved.
In a message shared ahead of the funeral Ricky’s family said: “I understand a lot of people will want to pay their respects but this is not a party, it’s a celebration of is life but also a day of respect for Ricky and the people and things he loved.”
There was a heavy police presence outside the cemetery before the funeral began at 1.45pm today (Wednesday, May 19).
Paying tribute after Ricky’s shock death, his cousin Bradley Beedham wrote: “My cousin, my brother, the man I looked up to as a kid.
“I love you Ricky, our family will never be the same without you.”
The murder probe was led by Derbyshire police officers.