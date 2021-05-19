Vehicle catches fire on M1 near Chesterfield forcing lane to close

The incident between Junctions 30 and 31, close to the town, is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm later today (Wednesday, May 19) according to Highways England.

There are currently no listed delays and traffic appears to be flowing, despite one lane of the M1 being temporarily closed.

It comes after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicle has caught fire between Junction 30 and 31 on the M1 northbound, near Chesterfield.

More updates to follow.