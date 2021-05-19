Vehicle catches fire on M1 near Chesterfield forcing lane to close

One lane of the M1 northbound near Chesterfield has been temporarily shut after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway earlier this afternoon.

By Lizzie Day
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:51 pm

The incident between Junctions 30 and 31, close to the town, is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm later today (Wednesday, May 19) according to Highways England.

There are currently no listed delays and traffic appears to be flowing, despite one lane of the M1 being temporarily closed.

It comes after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A vehicle has caught fire between Junction 30 and 31 on the M1 northbound, near Chesterfield.

More updates to follow.

No arrests as police probe continues into Chesterfield woman shouting racist abuse at black men

Derbyshire teen groped six women on trains – travelling as far as London

Major £10 million road resurfacing programme starts in the Peak District

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.