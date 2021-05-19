Vehicle catches fire on M1 near Chesterfield forcing lane to close
One lane of the M1 northbound near Chesterfield has been temporarily shut after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway earlier this afternoon.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:51 pm
The incident between Junctions 30 and 31, close to the town, is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm later today (Wednesday, May 19) according to Highways England.
There are currently no listed delays and traffic appears to be flowing, despite one lane of the M1 being temporarily closed.
More updates to follow.