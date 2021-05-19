No arrests as police probe continues into Chesterfield woman shouting racist abuse at black men

Enquiries remain ongoing two weeks after footage first emerged of a white woman verbally abusing three young, black men in the town.

The 10-second video which was shared widely on social media earlier this month, sparked outrage after a Chesterfield woman was heard calling the group “f****** black c****” at just after midnight on Monday, May 3.

In the footage, which the Derbyshire Times has seen but decided not to publish due to the offensive nature of the language used, the woman was pulled away from the scene by another man after shouting expletives, outside KFC on West Bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been no arrests made by police, after Chesterfield woman was caught on camera racially abusing a group of black men earlier this month.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that there had been no arrests in relation to the incident and the investigation continues.

At the time, a relative of one of the men who received the abuse and wishes to remain anonymous, claimed that the woman who hurled the racist slurs was ‘drunk’ and also allegedly slapped one of the men three times.

The family member named the woman as a ‘local girl’ who works at a Chesterfield business and shared she had mutual friends with the men who she verbally abused.

She added she does not want the woman in the video to be ‘trolled’ or receive any ‘hate’ online, but instead urged her to take accountability for her actions.

The woman’s employer received complaints about the incident, which they said would be ‘taken seriously’ and suspended the employee while an investigation takes place.