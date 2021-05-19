Appeal after group of men caught on CCTV stealing digger from Dronfield building site
Police are appealing for information after a group of men were caught on CCTV stealing a bright orange digger from a site in Dronfield.
The footage shows three men, wearing dark clothing climbing over a wall to enter the boarded up site on Carr Lane at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, April 13.
After huddling over the mini digger, the thieves appear to break the locks and one of the men drives the vehicle out of the site.
The digger was then loaded onto a trailer pulled by a Transit van which left the scene in the direction of Northern Common road.
Anyone who has with any information about the theft is urged to contact Derbyshire police as soon as possible by calling 101 and quoting reference number 21*203423 and the officer in the case PC Field 14940.
Alternatively, people can send the force a private message on Facebook, Twitter or complete an online contact form.