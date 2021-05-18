Derbyshire teenagers arrested in alleged fuel theft

Staff at a petrol station in Leek Road in Buxton called police at just after 1am on Sunday, May 16 with reports that a Ford Focus had driven off without allegedly paying for their fuel.

Patrolling officers from the Derbyshire Roads Police Unit then spotted the Ford Focus being driven along the A6 in Matlock Bath, on the same night and followed it.

The vehicle was eventually stopped when it crashed into hedges in Idridgehay after officers used a stinger but the occupants fled the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of teenage boys have been arrested in Idridgehay after allegedly being involved in fuel theft.

A local officer with a drone was deployed to help find the people in the car.

Three teenagers, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The two 17-year-olds were also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis but have since been released under investigation.

A fourth boy, 16, visited a police station for a voluntary interview.