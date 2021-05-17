Police identify 44 vehicles over offences during funeral procession through Derbyshire for two friends

Around 60 vehicles formed a procession through Derbyshire ahead of a joint funeral for friends Tyrone Forde and Jordan Caster on Wednesday, April 28.

The cortege took around three hours to make its way from Bolsover to Shiregreen Cemetery in Sheffield.

Tyrone was well known in Shirebrook and a firework display took place in the town in tribute to him after his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Forde with his son Tyree. Credit: Ebony Cheeseman.

Along the route there were reports of a number of vehicles, including a high performance sports cars hired specifically for the funeral, blocking junctions, driving into oncoming traffic and across roundabouts.

Occupants were seen hanging hanging out of windows and some motorists were spotted travelling along pavements.

Tyrone Forde and Jordan Caster died in a crash on the M1 near Sheffield on April 4.

The car they were travelling in – a white Volkswagen Golf – left the carriageway, hit a barrier and a number of trees before overturning and landing on its roof.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to information received as a result of our appeal, we have now identified 44 vehicles as being used in the offences and the keepers/drivers are being investigated in relation to their involvement.