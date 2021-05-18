Concern grows for welfare of missing Derbyshire woman

Derbyshire police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:41 pm

Officers are urging the public to help them find Bradie Lucas, who was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday, May 15 in Somercotes.

The 19-year-old is white, about 5ft 4ins, and of slim build.

Bradie was wearing a black puffer coat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Bradie Lucas has been reported missing from Somercotes.

Anyone who recognises her or knows where Bradie is should call police on 101, quoting incident 1270 of 15 May.

