Concern grows for welfare of missing Derbyshire woman
Derbyshire police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:41 pm
Officers are urging the public to help them find Bradie Lucas, who was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday, May 15 in Somercotes.
The 19-year-old is white, about 5ft 4ins, and of slim build.
Bradie was wearing a black puffer coat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
Anyone who recognises her or knows where Bradie is should call police on 101, quoting incident 1270 of 15 May.