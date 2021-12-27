Police confirm man in his 20s killed after stabbing at Crystal Peaks pub

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident at the Gypsy Queen pub, on Drake House Lane, Crystal Peaks, yesterday (Sunday 26 December).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 10pm, it is reported that a man, aged in his 20s, was stabbed in the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane.

"He was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to them.

DCI Mick Hakin, the South Yorkshire Police officer leading the investigation, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man."

Anyone with information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 845 of 26 December.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.