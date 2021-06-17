Police concerned about safety of missing teenager with links to Chesterfield

James Atkinson was reported missing after he was last spotted in the Matlock area on Monday 14 June.

But police now believe that the 17-year-old who has links to Chesterfield, Derby and Sneinton could now have travelled to the Nottingham city centre area.

James is white, about 5ft 7ins, of slim build and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey jeans and has a black/brown Staffordshire terrier with him.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen James or knows where he is now to get in touch with the force as soon as possible by contacting them through one of their non-emergency-contact methods and referencing incident 442-160621.

People can submit information by calling police on 101, messaging officers on Facebook or Twitter or by completing a form on their website.