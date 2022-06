Earlier this morning, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit were called to reports of a motorcycle crash at Rowsley.

The motorcyclist, who had a passenger on the back of the bike, had lost control, sending both of them flying across the road.

Both the driver and passenger sustained injuries, and the driver also tested positive for cannabis.

The biker was arrested after being found by officers.