Chesterfield woman with cancer raises over £2,000 in 142-mile charity bike ride with friends

Katie Guard, 44, from Brockwell, took on the ride alongside three friends – and had originally set herself the challenge of raising £500 for Cancer Research UK to help fund research into a cure.

But the group, who dubbed themselves the four non-hairy bikers, completely smashed their original target and have now drawn in excess of £2,800 after departing from Chesterfield and arriving in Hornsea a few days later.

Despite experiencing extreme fatigue while undergoing treatment and remaining on daily medication, Katie said she was determined to complete the challenge.

Although Katie is currently battling breast cancer, she wants to ensure there’s hope for patients with any form of the disease through helping Cancer Research UK.

She discovered a lump in her right breast in October 2020 and after numerous mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies, was diagnosed just over a month later.

“It was all a bit surreal really,” she said. “It’s one of those things where people always say to check your breasts all the time, but it’s one of those things you don’t really do.

"I was literally laid in bed and I got an itch, that’s when I felt the lump. Trying to get a doctor’s appointment during Covid was nearly impossible so I contacted www.check4cancer.com who were amazing. I can’t recommend them enough.

"My treatment began with an operation, before moving on to many difficult months of Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.

"Nothing can prepare you for the sickness, fatigue and hair loss. It was a long, hard road to travel, particularly when I should have been planning my wedding and looking forward to all the excitement that brings.

"To cut a long story short, it’s been quite a journey. 18 months on I’m doing really well, but my treatment continues.

"Throughout all of this I’ve been fortunate enough to have the help and support of my amazing family and friends. However, I know others aren’t so lucky.”

Katie, who works for an engineering company, was accompanied by friends Sarah Shepherd, Caroline Higham and Georgina Greaves for the majority of the challenging ride over the Trans-Pennine trail, with Marianne Whittaker joining for the last leg of the route.

She said: “It took us around three days in total. We went from Chesterfield to Doncaster, then Doncaster to Howden, then from Howden to Hornsea where we arrived on Sunday, May 29 at about 6pm, after setting off at around 9.30am on Friday, May 27.

“We’re not cyclists, none of us are big into exercise but we tried our best. We had plenty of giggles along the way but it was really emotional when we got into Hornsea because mentally it was quite a big challenge for all of us.

"It’s just overwhelming to have raised so much money. We all challenged ourselves to do it and we did it, it was a really big thing for us to do that.”

You can still donate and support Katie’s appeal by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Katie-Keightley.