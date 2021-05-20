Missing Welsh teenager found in Derbyshire after police appeal

A 15-year-old girl from Wales has been found ‘safe and well’ in Derbyshire this afternoon following an earlier police appeal.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:36 pm

Amanda Ditrichva, was reported missing from the Church Stoke area of Powys after she was last seen shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, May 18.

The teenager who has links to Pear Tree and Normanton was found ‘safe and well’ in Derby today.

Officers thanked the community for their help in the search, after Derbyshire police issued an appeal urging anyone who might have seen Amanda to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have confirmed that Amanda has been found 'safe and well' in Derby.

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Firefighters called after car catches fire in Derbyshire

'Alarm and concern' after teenage girls grabbed by man in Derbyshire village

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.