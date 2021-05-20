Missing Welsh teenager found in Derbyshire after police appeal

Amanda Ditrichva, was reported missing from the Church Stoke area of Powys after she was last seen shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, May 18.

The teenager who has links to Pear Tree and Normanton was found ‘safe and well’ in Derby today.

Officers thanked the community for their help in the search, after Derbyshire police issued an appeal urging anyone who might have seen Amanda to come forward.

Police have confirmed that Amanda has been found 'safe and well' in Derby.