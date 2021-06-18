Man killed on Derbyshire road after sudden medical emergency while driving

Police were called just after 4.40am today (Friday, June 18) following reports that a man had taken ill at the wheel on the busy A road.

The vehicle he was travelling in crashed into the central reservation during the incident, which was between Little Eaton and Coxbench.

According to officers, no other vehicles were involved in the collision and the man sadly passed away at the scene.

The A38 was closed in both directions for several hours this morning, while emergency services attended the scene.

Highways England reopened the road at around 8.30am.

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the force by calling 101, sending them a message on Facebook, Twitter or completing an online form and quoting reference 21*338177.