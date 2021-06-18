Fire engines called to Chesterfield home after blaze broke out in tumble dryer
Fire crews were called to a property in Chesterfield earlier today, after a blaze broke out in a tumble dryer.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the home at around 9.45am on Friday, June 18 following calls that a fire had started in a tumble dryer on Ling Road in Walton.
The blaze was extinguished by firefighters using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet, along with a ventilation fan to clear smoke.
The fire has now been put out.