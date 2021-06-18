Fire engines called to Chesterfield home after blaze broke out in tumble dryer

Fire crews were called to a property in Chesterfield earlier today, after a blaze broke out in a tumble dryer.

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:44 pm

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the home at around 9.45am on Friday, June 18 following calls that a fire had started in a tumble dryer on Ling Road in Walton.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet, along with a ventilation fan to clear smoke.

The fire has now been put out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Man killed on Derbyshire road after sudden medical emergency while driving

Boozers tried to shut out police after they were caught holding illegal lockdown party in Matlock

Police release image of man wanted in connection with alleged Chesterfield shop theft

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

A blaze broke out at a property on Ling Road in Walton this morning due to a fire that started in a tumble dryer. .