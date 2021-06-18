Fire engines called to Chesterfield home after blaze broke out in tumble dryer

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the home at around 9.45am on Friday, June 18 following calls that a fire had started in a tumble dryer on Ling Road in Walton.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet, along with a ventilation fan to clear smoke.

The fire has now been put out.

