Boozers tried to shut out police after they were caught holding illegal lockdown party in Matlock

Party-goers greeted police with drinks and bottles of spirits in hand and tried to shut officers out of the property while they stood in the doorway at 2.45am in Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock.

Adele Green, aged 31, of Hurst Rise, Matlock; Shona Jordan, aged 46, of Mettesford, Matlock; and Paul Ryder, of Monyash Close, Staveley, all received initial £200 fines each.

Last week, the three attendees were given increased fines after not paying the initial penalties, with the incident detailed in police reports seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Their cases were heard in a closed-doors process called the Single Justice Procedure with no public or media access, based entirely on police reports.

PC Simon Gilding wrote three witness statements detailing that Green and Jordan were combative towards officers saying it was “impossible to have any reasoned conversation”.

Green pushed her way to the front door, past Jordan who had initially answered the knock from police, “holding a half full glass tumbler”. She was “intoxicated, incoherent and began to cry”.

Green told police she had “mental health problems” and could not live on her own, claiming police wanted her to kill herself, while “wailing incoherently”.

She stumbled out of the door and had to be propped up by PC Gilding and later offered to be arrested by police, holding her hands out encouraging handcuffs to be applied.

The owner of the property was attempting to reason with his guests “but they were making it difficult for him with their drunken and argumentative behaviour”, PC Gilding writes.

During the incident, after being told she would receive a Covid fine, Jordan said “go on then” and said “there is no enforcement that gives you a right, have you got a warrant?”.

This is when Jordan tried to push the front door closed on PC Gilding’s foot but Jordan persisted claiming “it is an infringement of my personal space”.