Driver who repeatedly rammed van into group of people after fight in Derbyshire pub is jailed

A drunk driver who rammed a van into a group of people has been jailed for more than a decade.

Jake Wallis left eight people injured after he deliberately drove his van into the group outside the Nags Head in Clowne on June 3 this year.

The 28-year-old earlier fought with a pair of men in the pub, before he and a group were thrown out. Another fight then began in the street before Wallis decided that he would get into his van parked nearby.

He then drove into the crowd three times but, after missing the group on his final attempt, he threw the vehicle into reverse and ran into two female friends. The pair were dragged under the van and Wallis tried to run off from the scene but was caught soon after.

Miraculously the pair were not killed – but suffered significant injuries – with his victims explaining in impact statements both the physical and psychological impact the night had on them.

One of the victims explained how she is still in a sling six months after the incident and is now relying on benefits due to being unable to return to her self-employed job.

Another victim explained how he has been given a prognosis of a year before he will be fully fit and is experiencing flashbacks from the night.

Wallis, of Orchard Rise, Cocking Lane, Treswell, was charged with eight counts of attempted murder but before trial pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of causing GBH by dangerous driving and four counts of attempted GBH.

The prosecution did not accept those pleas, however, he was acquitted of the eight counts of attempted murder and yesterday, on December 19, he was sentenced at Derby Crown Court to 11 years in prison on the basis of his earlier plea. He has also been banned from driving for 11 years and 10 months.

Detective Constable Robin Mills, who led the investigation, said: “That Jake Wallis did not kill anyone that night was quite frankly incredible. His actions were breathtakingly reckless and have had serious and longstanding effects on all those involved.

“The sentence passed today shows the gravity of the offences that he has committed and I hope anyone reading this is left under no illusion of the potential risks they run should they get behind the wheel drunk.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who helped those injured in the incident – this was particularly distressing scene and their immediate actions gave comfort to those hurt and I am sure helped mitigate some of the injuries they sustained.