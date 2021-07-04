Driver crashes car on A38 in Derbyshire as Harry Kane scores 4th minute goal against Ukraine in Euros

A Mercedes driver smashed his car on the A38 in Derbyshire last night, as England’s Harry Kane scored his first goal against Ukraine in the Euros quarter-finals.

By Lizzie Day
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:17 am

The busy A road was blocked after a male motorist crashed his vehicle into the central reservation yesterday evening (Saturday, July 3) while the country’s game against Ukraine had just started.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the collision happened as striker Harry Kane bagged his 4th minute goal into the net – leading England to a 4 nil victory which will see them face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, July 7.

No one was injured in the crash involving a Mercedes on the A38.

In a post on Twitter, the police team wrote: “A38. As Harry Kane was smashing his 4th minute goal in to the net, the driver of this Mercedes was smashing his car into the central reservation. Standing water + too fast = Crash. No injuries. Road now clear. #DriveToArrive #ItsComingHome”.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver was travelling too fast over standing water on the road, which caused the crash.