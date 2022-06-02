Derbyshire’s Police Commissioner announces £100k of funding to help communities tackle anti-social behaviour

Following its successful first round last year, the Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention Grant Scheme has reopened for fresh applications to support the fight against anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime.

Successful community groups and parish councils will secure a share of £100k to help tackle some of the problems that bring misery to local people.

Last year, 22 organisations successfully applied for funding, each receiving individual grants of up to £5,000 as part of plans to divert young people from crime and increase the safety of Derbyshire residents.

Community groups and parish councils are encouraged to apply for grants.

Angelique Foster said: “This Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention Grant has been positively received by our communities, with residents and councillors welcoming the extra resources available to help them get tough on specific local neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Having spoken to many recipients of last year’s funding I know that this investment has brought some clear results. It is imperative we build on this progress, which is why I am keen to support other projects which share my commitment to drive down anti-social behaviour in our local communities.

“Anti-social behaviour remains a key priority for the public. I have promised to listen to the concerns of residents and take robust action where it is needed to help improve their lives and the policing services they receive. I would urge community organisations who are determined to make a difference to get in touch with my team.”