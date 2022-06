The incident occurred at Pizza Royal on Holywell Street, Chesterfield on Sunday, May 1.

Derbyshire Police wish to speak with the pictured male after an assault which took place at the takeaway.

Anyone who can help identity this man is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 22000247444. You can also report information online here.

