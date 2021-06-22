Derbyshire residents warned not to fall for Covid vaccine passport scam

Neighbourhood Watch are warning residents across Derbyshire not to fall for a phishing email trying to trick people into paying for a fake coronavirus digital passport.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 7:02 pm

As part of the scam, fraudsters posing as the NHS send an email informing recipients that they can now apply for their ‘digital’ coronavirus passports that show they have been vaccinated to enable them to travel abroad.

However when clicking on the link in the message, people are then taken to a ‘convincing’ yet fake NHS website which asks recipients for their personal bank details to pay for an alleged administration fee.

Residents’ vaccination status can be shown for free through the NHS app, website or by calling 119.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Residents across Derbyshire have been urged by police not to fall for a new Covid vaccine passport scam. Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images.

Neighbourhood Watch said they had been made aware of the scam ‘going around’ and urged people in Derbyshire not to fall for the phishing email.

The fake NHS website has since been taken down but the group encouraged people to remain vigilant.

Phishing scams can be reported by emailing [email protected]

Benjamin Orton's mum pays tribute to 'beautiful' son killed in Swadlincote stabbing

A phishing email is circulating across the county tricking people into paying for a digital 'coronavirus passport'.

Police release 'trapped traffic' on the A50 in Derbyshire after 'serious' collision involving injured motorcyclist

Investigation rules that fire which broke out in Chesterfield flat was started deliberately

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.