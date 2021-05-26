Chesterfield shoplifter sentenced after stealing £2,000 worth of goods in 10 days

Jonathan Featherstone, of no fixed abode, attended Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 24 and was sentenced to six and a half months imprisonment for his crimes.

The 32-year-old was convicted of stealing around £2,000 worth of goods from shops in the town during a 10 day period.

It comes after Featherstone was arrested on Friday, May 21, questioned by officers in Ripley and later charged with six shoplifting offences and a shop burglary in Chesterfield town centre.

Jonathan Featherstone.

His offences were said to have dated back to May 12.

In a post on Facebook, Chesterfield SNT wrote: “We'd like to, again, thank the town centre shops, both chain and independent, for their support and team work in securing this conviction after this male had stolen around £2000 worth of goods in the space of around 10 days.”