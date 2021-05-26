Chesterfield woman 'living in fear' after two cars torched outside home in separate attacks

Susan Taylor, 62, who lives alone on Kendal Road, Newbold, has seen two cars parked outside torched in the last three weeks.

Susan’s family described her as ‘terrified’ and ‘scared stiff’, and urged police to do more to bring those responsible to justice.

The Land Rover Discovery after it was set alight in Newbold, Chesterfield.

Derbyshire police officers say enquiries are ongoing into both incidents and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Susan’s brother, Bob Taylor, 72, said: “It is terrible what has happened to my sister in the last few weeks.

"She’s scared stiff at what might happen next, as a family we all are.

"I’ve been going to see her every day to check she is ok and my daughter is going there all the time to check.

Chesterfield woman Susan Taylor has had two cars torched outside her home.

"It is impacting on all our lives because my sister is so terrified about it.”

The first incident took place on May 4 when Susan’s Renault Kangoo, which had been adapted for wheelchair use when her late sister was ill, was set alight.

Then on Monday, May 24, her second car, a Land Rover Discovery, was also torched outside Susan’s home.

Bob said both cars were left as burnt out wrecks after the arson attacks – and pictures taken by family members show the extent of the damage.

Derbyshire Constabulary says officers are investigating both incidents.

A police spokesperson said this week: “The force has received two reports of cars being set alight in Kendal Road, Newbold.

“No arrests have been made in relation to the two offences and enquiries are ongoing.”

Two cars parked outside have been torched in the last three weeks.

But Bob said his sister ‘needs protection right now’ and urged them to do more to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I only have one sister left and I dread to think what will happen there next,” he added.

"It is my family home too, and it’s devastating what is happening.

"She’s effectively a prisoner in her own home.”

The police spokesperson added: "Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 21000285203.”