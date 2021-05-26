Chesterfield trainee solicitor “ran off” after boozy car crash, court hears

Nathan Jones, 19, had been boozing with friends in Wingerworth when his Audi A1 hit a kerb on Newbold Road - damaging a passenger side wheel.

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how Jones had drunk "a lot more than he normally would” and crashed after turning the wheel too far.

He “panicked” following the collision, leaving the car and then running off “down a garden” when he returned and saw police looking for him.

After his arrest Jones was found to be more than twice above the drink drive limit.

However Jones’ solicitor Steve Brint said his client denied “running away”.

Mr Brint described how on May 9 Jones had decided to go home after having a disagreement with a friend while at the pub.

After the crash Jones, unable to move the car on his own, had already made his way home on foot to arrange recovery of the car when he saw police officers.

The solicitor said: “He wasn’t running down a path to get away from officers - he was trying to get back to the vehicle.

“He then approached the officers and gave them his own name - throughout the whole process he was extremely cooperative.”

Mr Brint described Jones as “a young man who will go quite far”, having “bought his first property at the age of 18” and now a landlord.

He said: “He works extremely hard with a law firm and is studying part-time for a Bachelor in Law - his intention is to qualify in due course as a solicitor.”

A magistrate told Jones: “You’re very lucky you didn’t have a passenger in the car and didn’t collide with another car.

“I’m sure this will not happen again and I’m sure we will not see you before this court again - I wish you every success in your future studies.”

Jones, of Caulfield Close, Newbold, admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £300, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.