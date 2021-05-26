Elderly woman's purse stolen in Derbyshire and cards used to withdraw 'large amount' of cash
Police have released more images of a potential suspect they wish to speak to, after an elderly woman’s purse was stolen in Derbyshire and a ‘large amount’ of cash withdrawn.
The CCTV pictures show a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hat and face covering walking across a zebra crossing in Ripley.
Officers are keen to speak to the man in the images and are appealing for anyone who recognises him to identify him as soon as possible.
It comes after an 83-year-old woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Boyes in Nottingham Road at around 1pm on Wednesday, May 12.
Police believe her purse was taken from her bag while she was in the shop and her cards were then used to withdraw a ‘large amount’ of cash.
Witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to contact the force by calling 101.
Alternatively, people can send police a private message on Facebook, Twitter or by completing an online contact form.