Elderly woman's purse stolen in Derbyshire and cards used to withdraw 'large amount' of cash

Police have released more images of a potential suspect they wish to speak to, after an elderly woman’s purse was stolen in Derbyshire and a ‘large amount’ of cash withdrawn.

By Lizzie Day
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 6:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 7:00 pm

The CCTV pictures show a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hat and face covering walking across a zebra crossing in Ripley.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the images and are appealing for anyone who recognises him to identify him as soon as possible.

It comes after an 83-year-old woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Boyes in Nottingham Road at around 1pm on Wednesday, May 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after an elderly woman had her purse stolen in Ripley.

Police believe her purse was taken from her bag while she was in the shop and her cards were then used to withdraw a ‘large amount’ of cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to contact the force by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can send police a private message on Facebook, Twitter or by completing an online contact form.

Police appeal after elderly woman's purse was stolen out of her bag in Derbyshire

Chesterfield woman 'living in fear' after two cars torched outside home in separate attacks

Chesterfield trainee solicitor “ran off” after boozy car crash, court hears

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.