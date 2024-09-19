92-year-old man left injured after attack by gang of youths at bus station in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was left injured in a Derbyshire town – after being attacked by a gang of youths.

The incident occurred between 11.00am and noon on August 31, when a 92-year-old man was sat on a bench at the bus station in Clay Cross.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was then approached by a group of four youths who grabbed him, lifted him over the bench and dropped him on the floor. He suffered injuries to his chest in the incident.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, as well as anyone else with any information.”

Those with information are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000551758:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.