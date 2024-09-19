92-year-old man left injured after attack by gang of youths at bus station in Derbyshire town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred between 11.00am and noon on August 31, when a 92-year-old man was sat on a bench at the bus station in Clay Cross.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was then approached by a group of four youths who grabbed him, lifted him over the bench and dropped him on the floor. He suffered injuries to his chest in the incident.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, as well as anyone else with any information.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000551758:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.