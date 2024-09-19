Fire service issues update after investigation into blaze at Chesterfield business
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley, Clay Cross and Matlock attended a fire at a commercial property on Newbold Road in Chesterfield – which began shortly after 8.00am on Tuesday, September 17.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a fire on the ground floor of the property. Three people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They remained on scene into the afternoon, dampening down and checking for hotspots. The stop message was received shortly before 5.00pm.”
READ THIS: Two teenagers arrested after attempted robbery in Derbyshire – with one individual reportedly wielding a knife
An investigation into the cause of the blaze has concluded the most likely cause to be accidental, due to cooking.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.