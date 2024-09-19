Fire service issues update after investigation into blaze at Chesterfield business

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
The fire service have completed their investigation into a blaze that broke out at a business along a busy Chesterfield street.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley, Clay Cross and Matlock attended a fire at a commercial property on Newbold Road in Chesterfield – which began shortly after 8.00am on Tuesday, September 17.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a fire on the ground floor of the property. Three people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They remained on scene into the afternoon, dampening down and checking for hotspots. The stop message was received shortly before 5.00pm.”

The fire broke out at a commerical property on Newbold Road.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has concluded the most likely cause to be accidental, due to cooking.

