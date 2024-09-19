Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of teenagers were arrested by police following an attempted robbery in Derbyshire – during which an individual was alleged to have been wielding a knife.

Derbyshire Police were called just before 8.00am yesterday (Wednesday, September 18) to reports that three men had attempted to rob another teenager on the pathway behind Jubilee Road in Shelton Lock, Derby.

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported that one of the men had a knife, however, nobody received any stab wounds and there have been no serious physical injuries as a result of the incident.

“Officers immediately attended the scene and, after a search, located and arrested a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old – both from the Derby area. They remain in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the third person – who was dressed all in black and wearing a balaclava.

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been approached by the group, in particular a cyclist who we understand may have been a victim of an attempted robbery.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 183-180924:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.