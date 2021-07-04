Climber taken to hospital after falling 10m in the Peak District which required mountain rescue

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out on Friday, July 2, along with the Buxton team, at around 4.23pm after they received reports that a climber had fallen 10 metres at Stoney West.

While the crag is close the road, it is high up and required a ‘tricky’ evacuation down according to the mountain rescuers.

An ambulance also arrived at the scene to examine the casualty, while the teams closed the busy A623 ‘due to the unstable nature of the ground they had to travel over’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to the Peak District to rescue climbers that had fallen. Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

The road was also closed to ‘prevent vehicles being damaged by any rocks that could have become dislodged’ while rescuers made their way to the injured walker to help them down.

The teams apologised to anyone who was inconvenienced by the closure.

Once the casualty was helped down to the road, the climber was transferred to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams had previously been contacted on Thursday, July 1 at around 1.23pm to help a walker who had slipped while walking on a path below Hollins Cross.

The casualty had sustained a ‘painful’ wrist injury according to the team and was struggling to continue walking.

But the injured walker managed to make their own way down to Mam Farm without further assistance and the rescue teams then left the scene.