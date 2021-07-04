Driver caught speeding at 100 mph on M1 in Derbyshire tried to give police false details

A Volkswagen driver, who was caught by police speeding at 100 mph on the M1 in Derbyshire, initially tried to give false details to officers.

By Lizzie Day
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 1:21 pm

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit saw the speeding vehicle pass them while they were travelling in an unmarked car on the motorway.

The team measured the Volkswagen driver to be speeding at 100 mph – 30 mph over the legal speed limit.

Officers said the motorist, who was found to be a disqualified driver with no insurance, initially tried to give them false details after they were stopped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Volkswagen driver was caught speeding at 100 mph on the M1 in Derbyshire.

The Volkswagen has been seized by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote in a post on Twitter: “M1. Passes us in our unmarked car. Speed measured to 100mph. Driver tries false details but once again caught out by the mobile fingerprint reader. Disqualified driver with no insurance. Another risk removed. #Seized”.

One social media user replied: “Drawing attention to himself whilst driving while disqualified, his speed was obviously 4 times his IQ”.

Suspected Chesterfield shoplifter arrested after police find £1,200 worth of stolen goods in car

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the motorist initially tried to give them false details.

Officers hand out personal safety alarms after women assaulted in Shirebrook

Driver crashes car on A38 in Derbyshire as Harry Kane scores 4th minute goal against Ukraine in Euros

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.