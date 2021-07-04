Suspected Chesterfield shoplifter arrested after police find £1,200 worth of stolen goods in car
Police arrested a suspected shoplifter in Chesterfield yesterday after £1,200 worth of stolen medicines, toys and pharmaceutical goods were found inside the boot of their car.
Officers had put a marker on the motorist’s Ford Focus after it had been involved in previous shoplifting offences.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit poked fun at the driver who was consequently arrested, joking that they ‘must be suffering a terrible bout of indigestion and verrucas’ after £1,200 worth of stolen goods from a local shop were found inside the boot.
Children’s toys, suncream, medicine and pharmaceutical items were among the goods seized by police yesterday (Saturday, July 3) in Chesterfield.
In a post on Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Chesterfield. Marker on this car that it has previously been involved in shopliftings. Driver must be suffering a terrible bout of indigestion and verrucas, over £1200 of stolen goods from a local shop in the boot. Arrested. To top it off, two bald tyres. #Crime #PG9”.