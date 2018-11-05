Chesterfield College construction students learn tricks of the trade on Markham Vale site visit

First year construction students from Chesterfield College were given an exclusive sneak peek at construction works at Markham Vale.

Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson is building a 43,000 sq ft headquarters for cleaning, waterproofing and protection products company Grangers International.

Jason Thornhill, senior site manager for GF Tomlinson, led the tour which gave the students an insight into the day-to-day job of a site manager, an understanding of construction techniques, new innovation within the industry and health and safety.

Jason, who joined G F Tomlinson as a trainee in 2004, was joined by colleague Jordan Ward who is one of the company’s fourth year trainees.

Jason said: “As a former student myself, I know the benefits of giving students first-hand experience as to what a day in the life of a site manager involves, and one of the best ways to learn is by getting hands-on experience.

“The students were really engaged throughout the day and it was great to see young people who are so eager to learn more about the industry. It was a pleasure to have them on site and I hope to see some of these students in construction roles in the future.”

Ron Middleton, lecturer in Construction and the Built Environment (CBE) at Chesterfield College, said: “Getting young people to witness construction works by well organised site visits, is not only an essential part of their learning and development, it also gives them an exciting insight into professional careers within the industry.”

Managing director at G F Tomlinson, Andy Sewards, said: “Grangers International is a high-profile scheme and an excellent example of a busy construction site, which one day, some of these students might be working on something similar.

“The student visit is part of our ongoing commitment to inspire and educate young people on a career in this exciting industry and our involvement in the National Considerate Constructors Scheme. We are proud to be able to offer hands-on learning for those who are considering a career in construction.”

G F Tomlinson has previously worked on two schemes at the Markham Vale site and recently demonstrated its support to the local community by sponsoring a statue as part of the ‘Walking Together’ memorial; which recognises the miners who lost their lives at the nearby Markham colliery.