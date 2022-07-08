Car fire on A61 in Chesterfield set to cause rush hour disruption – with heavy traffic already building

Drivers in Chesterfield may face some delays to their journeys this evening following a car fire on the A61.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:47 pm
At around 4.00pm, a car is reported to have caught fire on the A61 in Chesterfield, just outside Casa Hotel.

Videos posted to social media show a vehicle fully alight, with traffic at a standstill as the incident was dealt with.

Queues are now stretching back along the A61, causing disruption for those looking to travel northbound out of the town.

The fire was reported earlier this afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

Traffic is already building on the route.
