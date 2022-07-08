At around 4.00pm, a car is reported to have caught fire on the A61 in Chesterfield, just outside Casa Hotel.

Videos posted to social media show a vehicle fully alight, with traffic at a standstill as the incident was dealt with.

Queues are now stretching back along the A61, causing disruption for those looking to travel northbound out of the town.

The fire was reported earlier this afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.