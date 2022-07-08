Tesco Chesterfield employees raise £6,000 to send youngster with rare genetic condition for specialist therapy in America

Jaxson Potts from Lower Pilsey was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition which affects one in 15,000 births, and faces ongoing therapy due to this.

His parents Louise and Zach Potts have been documenting the two-year-old’s journey on social media and shared their hopes to send him to NAPA Center in Los Angeles for three-weeks of intensive therapy.

After learning of his story, staff from Chesterfield’s Tesco Extra store on Lockoford Lane decided to begin fundraising to help make this wish come true – and on Thursday, July 7, were able to present Jaxson’s parents with a cheque for the £6,000 needed for the specialist treatment in America.

Tesco Chesterfield staff Jane Clavin, Claire Bushell and Taylamae Blair pictured with young Jaxson Potts

Customer service manager Taylamae Blair said: “A year ago, I was aware of a local boy who had been diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome. After following his social media page, I decided to set our store a target of raising £6,000.

"We’ve done absolutely all sorts to raise the money. After lots of hard work, determination, researching the condition, last night we presented the £6,000 to Jaxson and his parents.

"The kind hearted words that we have received from the family have blown us away and I am so proud to be able to work for a company who is able to achieve such things to help change people's lives.

"Without our two colleagues and the positivity and determination this would not have been achieved.”

Spearheaded by Jane Clavin and Claire Bushell, the Tesco store raised funds through a range of raffles and other fundraising activities.

Alongside fundraising, staff also worked to raise awareness for Prader-Willi syndrome which can cause a range of physical symptoms, learning difficulties and behavioural problems, including an excessive appetite which can later lead to weight gain.

A post on the ‘Jaxson the superhero’ Facebook page thanked staff for their love and support.

Young Jaxson will now be able to visit the NAPA Center in Los Angeles for what could be a life-changing therapy programme

It added: “They have dedicated hours of their time, ensuring there has been staff coverage to fundraise for us and educate customers on prader willi syndrome and Jaxsons story.

“These moments are like out of body experiences as crazy as that may sound .. never would we expect to be in a situation where people are raising money for our child . But Jaxsons condition means that ongoing therapy is a must for him. He’s been in therapy since four weeks old and without it, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“Our biggest goal has been to take Jaxson to the Napa centre in America, which we are able to apply for this September, in the hope we can take him next year .The price range for a three weeks intensive is around £6000-£9000. Tesco have raised that for him. I really can’t express how incredible that is and how we will be forever grateful.

“The awareness they have raised on Prader Willi Syndrome has been on a huge scale. With rare conditions such as PWS it’s so impactful for others to learn and understand so that those living with PWS are understood.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. You are beautiful, kind and selfless people.”