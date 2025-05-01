Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The wheelbarrow squad’s mission has even been recognised by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Derbyshire aerial display team the Barlow Red Barrows, described as lower and slower than the famous Red Arrows fliers, is in a league of its own in that its members pilot wheelbarrows. Their well-drilled formations include lifting barrows into the air.

In the run-up to a summer season of performances, the Barlow Red Arrows took part in a live audition for the current series of Britain’s Got Talent after being contacted by producers who had seen them on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Barrows was launched for a bit of a laugh at Barlow Carnival in 2014.

The Barlow Red Barrows. | National World

Terry Allison, who chairs the carnival, said: “It's absolutely escalated and we're appearing in many fetes, carnivals and agricultural shows across the East Midlands and a bit wider. It gives us an excuse to make complete fools of ourselves while raising money for charity.”

You can watch as the group feature in Unconventional Brits on Shots! TV, Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 at 7.15pm on May 2.

The squad has donated more than £85,000 to good causes supporting cancer patients and children in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry said: “We got a signed poster from the Red Arrows wishing us good luck on all our future manoeuvres. We auctioned it at one of our charity events.”

Barlow Red Barrows will be performing at Barlow Carnival on August 16. Potential recruits who wish to sign up for training with the squad or want to find out further details should email: [email protected].