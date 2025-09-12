Derbion announces new student event with discounts, freebies and more

Calling all students! Derbion has announced that it will host a Student Takeover event, packed with exclusive discounts, giveaways and more, later this month in partnership with University of Derby and Derby College.

On Thursday 18th September from 4 – 8pm, students with a valid student card* are invited to the centre to discover games and activities, as well as surprises from popular brands.

Set to be a jam-packed event, students can expect live music and DJs, free games and activities such as a bucking bronco, high striker challenge, it’s a wipeout, spin-to-win wheel, a 360° photo booth, and more.

A host of Derbion’s top brands will also be offering exclusive deals, with discounts of up to 25% off* available for students at the likes of New Look, Castore, All Saints, Mango and Jack and Jones, and free gifts with purchase** from brands such as 1NE., The Body Shop, Rituals and The Perfume Shop.

Wagamama, Hotel Chocolat, 200 Degrees, Costa Coffee, Burger and Sauce and Bear are also taking part in the event, offering students tasty treats for less.

Plus, for the first time, the event will also welcome some of Derby’s leading businesses with pop-ups from Valliant Live, Albatross Cars, Revolution de Cuba and Popworld, where students can discover discounts, freebies and tickets.

With the chance of winning a £250 Derbion voucher, and an impressive lineup of fun and savings, students can secure their place for just £1 now via this link, with all proceeds being donated to Derbion’s charity of the year, Over The Wall Camp. Entry will not be permitted without a wristband, which can be collected upon entry at the check-in desk located on Level 1 outside Boots.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said: “As the new term approaches, we’re thrilled to welcome new and returning Derby students with our new student event.

“With a fantastic mix of discounts, giveaways and activities on offer, we’re excited to be working with our retailers and top local businesses to offer an evening packed full of fun and surprises for students. The event forms part of our ongoing commitment to bringing the best brands, activities and entertainment to Derby for students, families, and beyond.”

For more information and to register for free, visit https://www.derbion.com/events/student-25/