Popular Chesterfield pub set to open once again this week – after refurbishment and rebrand under new owners
The former Spotted Frog pub on Chatsworth Road is set to open its doors later this week – having undergone a rebrand and a refurbishment since closing last month.
The venue has become the Royal Oak once again – after previously being relaunched as the Spotted Frog back in 2019.
A spokesperson for the Royal Oak said: “We really can’t wait to open! We have some great live music for our warm up weekend. On Friday, July 12 we have the amazing Chloe Boulton and on Saturday, July 13 the brilliant Andrew Warner – both live from 8.00pm.
“Join us from Thursday, July 11 at 4.00pm to see the new look Royal Oak.”
The venue has been taken on by Craft Union, who already operate a number of Chesterfield pubs. Their town centre venues include The Victoria and the Crown and Anchor, and the company also runs the Bulls Head at Old Whittington and the Peacock Inn at Brampton.
