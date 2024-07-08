Derbyshire Times readers choose 11 of the happiest places to live across the county – including Hathersage, Matlock, Belper, Wirksworth, Ashbourne and Bolsover

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:19 BST
These are some of the happiest places to live across the county – as recommended by Derbyshire Times readers.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend the happiest places to live across Derbyshire – and we received votes for a number of different towns and villages.

11 of the places that were ranked among the best areas to live in Derbyshire by respondents are listed below – is there anywhere you think we should add?

These towns and villages are home to some of the happiest residents in Derbyshire.

1. Happiest places to live

Sharon Thornton said: “Bolsover - lovely village, gorgeous views and lovely people.”

2. Bolsover

Heather and Arnie Page said: “Hathersage was the happiest place growing up, still is a lovely village.”

3. Hathersage

Rebecca Berridge said: “I grew up in Belper and also a small village called Stanley Common, both beautiful places.”

4. Belper

Related topics:Derbyshire TimesDerbyshireBelperMatlockPeak District