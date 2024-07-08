Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.
These are 57 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your list of places to visit in the Peak District this summer.
1. Peak District bucket list
These are some the places you have to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks.Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
3. Kinder Downfall
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573
4. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026