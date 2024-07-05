Peak District restaurants: 46 of the best restaurants to visit during a summer trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District — based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:46 BST
These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the summer.

If you’re planning a special day out over the summer months, there are plenty of great restaurants to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are 46 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

READ THIS: New Italian restaurant to launch later this year in Derbyshire – aiming to offer “excellent dining experience”

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers.

1. Highly-rated restaurants

These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers.Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”

2. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.”

4. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.”Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireGoogleChesterfield