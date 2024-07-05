If you’re planning a special day out over the summer months, there are plenty of great restaurants to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are 46 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Highly-rated restaurants These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”Photo: Google Photo Sales