New Italian restaurant to launch later this year in Derbyshire – aiming to offer “excellent dining experience”
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Italian micro-restaurant is called Saporito is set to open its doors on Friday, November 1 – taking on a premises at 85 High Street in Eckington.
In a social media post, a spokesperson for the new eatery said: “Work is currently underway at the former Cake Booth shop, as a lot of locals have noticed. We’ve enjoyed you saying hello as you pop by.
“Saporito will be a fully licensed authentic Italian micro-restaurant. We will be hand making all our pastas and pizzas on site, using quality ingredients from our Italian suppliers – along with other speciality Italian dishes. Birra Moretti on draft, with an array of carefully selected bottled beers and wines to complement our dishes.
“Our aim is to provide an excellent Italian dining experience in Eckington. A place where phones are discouraged and good old fashioned talking to the person opposite you over incredible food means everything. Friends, family, date nights, colleagues alike. Come relax, enjoy the ambiance of our clothed tables and oil lamps and of course some Italian music.
“We can’t wait to meet you all! Website, Facebook, social media and table booking link are all currently being created. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.