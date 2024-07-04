Peak District pubs: 39 of the best pubs to visit after a summer walk across Derbyshire and the Peak District, according to Google reviews – all of which are dog-friendly

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:05 BST
These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer – based on Google reviews.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

READ THIS: Chesterfield Cineworld continuing to “review options” as restructure plans emerge and dozens of cinemas could close

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some the best dog-friendly pubs across the county.

1. Dog-friendly pubs

These are some the best dog-friendly pubs across the county.Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 453 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

2. White Lion, Great Longstone

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 453 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,296 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”

3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,296 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,297 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,297 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictGoogleDerbyshireChesterfieldChesterfield Cineworld