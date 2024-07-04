Chesterfield Cineworld continuing to “review options” as restructure plans emerge and dozens of cinemas could close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesman for struggling cinema chain Cineworld has not ruled out the closure of Chesterfield site as restructuring plans have emerged.

The multiplex operator told Derbyshire Times today (Thursday) it was continuing to “review our options” when asked whether Alma Leisure Park cinema would close.

It comes as sources at the company told Sky News it was contemplating the closure of around a quarter of its 100 multiplexes in Great Britain.

Cineworld, it is understood, wants to renegotiate rents at 50 sites, while the remaining 25 would be untouched by the restructuring plans.

Sources said the proposals are expected to be formally outlined to creditors in the coming weeks.

When contacted by Derbyshire Times a Cineworld spokesperson said: “We continue to review our options but we don’t comment on rumours and speculation.”

Cineworld currently operates across 10 countries with 751 sites and 9,189 screens.