Chesterfield Cineworld continuing to “review options” as restructure plans emerge and dozens of cinemas could close

By Ben McVay
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A spokesman for struggling cinema chain Cineworld has not ruled out the closure of Chesterfield site as restructuring plans have emerged.

The multiplex operator told Derbyshire Times today (Thursday) it was continuing to “review our options” when asked whether Alma Leisure Park cinema would close.

It comes as sources at the company told Sky News it was contemplating the closure of around a quarter of its 100 multiplexes in Great Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cineworld, it is understood, wants to renegotiate rents at 50 sites, while the remaining 25 would be untouched by the restructuring plans.

A spokesman for struggling cinema chain Cineworld has not ruled out the closure of the Chesterfield siteA spokesman for struggling cinema chain Cineworld has not ruled out the closure of the Chesterfield site
A spokesman for struggling cinema chain Cineworld has not ruled out the closure of the Chesterfield site

Sources said the proposals are expected to be formally outlined to creditors in the coming weeks.

Read More
Chesterfield RSPCA takes in greyhounds found in faeces-smeared pens with no wate...

When contacted by Derbyshire Times a Cineworld spokesperson said: “We continue to review our options but we don’t comment on rumours and speculation.”

Cineworld currently operates across 10 countries with 751 sites and 9,189 screens.

In July last year it was placed into administration and was subsequently struck from the London Stock Exchange.

Related topics:CineworldDerbyshire TimesChesterfield CineworldChesterfieldGreat Britain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.