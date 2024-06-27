Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We can’t wait to try these with a cuppa 🍪

McVities set to launch Gold Digestives - a collaboration between the Gold bar and Digestive biscuit

The iconic biscuit brand are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Milk Chocolate Digestive

Gold Digestives will join a range of biscuit flavours including Milk, Dark and White Chocolate

McVities has announced a brand-new launch, which will pay homage to a nostalgic 1980s classic.

The iconic biscuit brand is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Milk Chocolate Digestive with a twist on the classic, while bringing back the taste of the much-loved 1980s Gold bar.

McVities are set to release Gold Digestives which will pay homage to a 1980s classic, and will launch in Sainsbury's (Photo credit: Taylor Herring/Adobe Stock) | Taylor Herring/Adobe Stock

The new launch, named Gold Digestives, will be available to purchase from Sunday, July 7 exclusively in Sainsbury's, before hitting the shelves of other UK supermarkets such as Tesco, Waitrose, Co-op, Asda and Morrisons in due course.

The irresistible collaboration which is sure to be a hit with biscuit lovers across the country will create a delicious combination of golden caramel flavour with sweet and salty Digestive biscuit as they put together the classic Digestive and the nostalgic Gold bar.

The original Digestive biscuit was first baked in 1892, and has since been adapted over the years to incorporate delightful chocolate flavours such as Milk, Dark, and White Chocolate.

Aslı Özen Turhan, Chief Marketing Officer at pladis UK&I said: “We’re always listening out for what new snacks our loyal fanbase are requesting, and this is one request we couldn’t resist fulfilling.

“Gold Digestives are certainly one of our most eagerly awaited launches of the year, one which brings together two of our most popular brands to create a truly unique addition to the McVitie’s family. We can’t wait to hear what our biscuit fans far and wide think of this winning combination.”