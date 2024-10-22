Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prominent listed building in Chesterfield town centre that was once the home of a bank is set to open again next week – after being transformed into a bar.

The former Bank of Scotland premises, located on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, will open its doors as a bar next week.

The Grade II listed building will be known as ‘The Bank’ – with the bar’s launch date being set for November 1.

In a short post on the new venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The builders are out, the cocktails are in. Make a date for your diaries – Friday, November 1.”

The new town centre venue will open to customers next week.

Back in June, Chesterfield Borough Council gave change of use consent for the building – approving internal alterations and the replacement of a window with a door, to serve as an emergency exit onto Cavendish Street.

Formerly the home of the Royal Bank of Scotland, who took it over from Williams and Glyn’s Bank, the building has been empty for more than two years. The building was put on the market for £350,000 after the Bank of Scotland closed its branch in Chesterfield in April 2022.

The property was built in 1907 and is regarded as a fine example of Edwardian baroque architecture.

When the proposals were submitted, the Chesterfield and District Civic Society said they were “very pleased to see this listed building being brought back into use in a way that safeguards its features.”