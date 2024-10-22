Grade II listed former bank in Chesterfield town centre set for new lease of life – opening as a bar next week after two years of closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Bank of Scotland premises, located on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, will open its doors as a bar next week.
The Grade II listed building will be known as ‘The Bank’ – with the bar’s launch date being set for November 1.
In a short post on the new venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The builders are out, the cocktails are in. Make a date for your diaries – Friday, November 1.”
Back in June, Chesterfield Borough Council gave change of use consent for the building – approving internal alterations and the replacement of a window with a door, to serve as an emergency exit onto Cavendish Street.
Formerly the home of the Royal Bank of Scotland, who took it over from Williams and Glyn’s Bank, the building has been empty for more than two years. The building was put on the market for £350,000 after the Bank of Scotland closed its branch in Chesterfield in April 2022.
The property was built in 1907 and is regarded as a fine example of Edwardian baroque architecture.
READ THIS: Chesterfield pubs: Remembering 13 lost pubs and clubs across the town that are gone but never forgotten
When the proposals were submitted, the Chesterfield and District Civic Society said they were “very pleased to see this listed building being brought back into use in a way that safeguards its features.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.