Chesterfield pubs: Remembering 13 lost pubs and clubs across the town that are gone but never forgotten

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:04 BST
Chesterfield residents have seen many pubs and nightclubs come and go over the years – but there are some venues that they are sure to miss more than others.

There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.

These are 13 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – is there anywhere else you think should be included in this list?

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972.

1. Much-missed pubs and clubs

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972. Photo: Submitted

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990.

2. Xanadu

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009.

3. The Green Room

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009. Photo: Submitted

The famous nightspot hosted plenty of live music, before it was sadly demolished in 1999 to make way for what is now the Ravenside Retail Park.

4. Queen’s Park Hotel

The famous nightspot hosted plenty of live music, before it was sadly demolished in 1999 to make way for what is now the Ravenside Retail Park. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

