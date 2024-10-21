There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.
These are 13 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – is there anywhere else you think should be included in this list?
1. Much-missed pubs and clubs
The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972. Photo: Submitted
2. Xanadu
This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. The Green Room
The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009. Photo: Submitted
4. Queen’s Park Hotel
The famous nightspot hosted plenty of live music, before it was sadly demolished in 1999 to make way for what is now the Ravenside Retail Park. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
