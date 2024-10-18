Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given ratings from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score suggests that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and if a venue is given a rating of one - ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a zero-star Chesterfield takeaway and a zero-store Marlock Bath restaurant, through two and three-star takeaways to five-star food venues.

1 . Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Britannia Inn, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Britannia Inn at Old Hall Road, Chesterfield was rated on October 7 and was given the maximum score of five. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hungry Hut & Dessert Haven, Long Eaton - three-star hygiene rating Hungry Hut & Dessert Haven, at Derby Road in Long Eaton was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on September 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Photo Sales