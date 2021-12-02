By April 2022, the Bear Inn will offer food, drink and hotel rooms to customers.

The Bear Inn is located in Alderwasley, between Matlock and Belper. Claire Woodroffe, the owner, said parts of the Bear have been upgraded, but the traditional feel of the pub was carefully maintained.

“What people can expect is the old-world charm that the Bear has always had, and the Sunday carvery is coming back as well.

“What they will notice is different is that the place has had a bit of a freshen-up. The function room, Bear Hall, has changed a lot- that has been completely redecorated in some quite bold colours.

“The kitchens are having a massive overhaul, but the rest of the bar is keeping its traditional English pub-look.”

Mrs Woodroffe said the response from locals was overwhelmingly positive, and that she was looking forward to welcoming them back to the pub.

“As a destination pub, you’ve got to have really good food and a welcoming atmosphere- we know how popular the Bear is for people that live locally, and we want to stretch our arms wide and welcome them all back.

“While we’ve been here doing the refurb, no end of people have walked by on the public footpath through the car park and asked when we were opening again- I think a lot of people are looking forward to the reopening.”

While customers will be able to quench their thirst at the Bear, they will have to wait a little longer for food, as the kitchens will reopen on Friday, February 4. Some of the hotel rooms will also be ready for this date, but the majority will be available from Friday, April 1.

Mrs Woodroffe also said her team was planning to better utilise the space at the pub, and that she hoped the Bear would become a hub for local events.

“We plan to make much better use of the hotel space as well, with more events and functions.

“We also want more events open to the general public, such as mini beer festivals and things like that- we really want to champion local ale and produce, so that’s our main focus really.”