The families of two elderly Derbyshire patients claim they were 'left to die' after doctors signed 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders without their knowledge.

Sean Cullen, 88, was shocked to receive the doctor-signed form in the post 18 months after an A&E trip for angina to Chesterfield Royal Hospital in April 2023.

He claims no-one at the hospital spoke to him about it and had no idea the order had been in place on him for so long.

A second patient, Christine Milward, 80, went into King's Mill Hospital when her son came home to find her paralysed in severe hip and back pain.

Sean Cullen, 88.

After spending the weekend in hospital she was discharged with a ReSPECT form which ticked “Resuscitation not recommended”.

The form said Christine was consulted in the decision, which she said never happened.

Both sets of families say they were 'shocked' and 'disgusted' with the directions made without their knowledge.

Sean, of Chesterfield, was only made aware of the ReSPECT (Recommended Summary Plan for Emergency Care and Treatment) plan through the post.

Christine Milward, 80.

The document is made to guide clinical care when a patient cannot make or express a decision.

The plan is not binding, but recommends whether healthcare providers should do CPR if a patient has stopped breathing or their heart stops beating.

But Sean said he had no idea that the order had been on his file.

He said: “I didn’t know, no-one explained anything to me in the hospital. They didn’t speak to me about it. The letter, I didn’t like it at all. It’s like being left to die.”

Sean’s daughter Collette, a firefighter for five years, added: “The form was filled in for 18 months before we even realised.

“I was like, when you did tell them you didn’t want to be resuscitated? And he said, “I haven’t. Why would I say that?”.

“At the assessment I was with him, and I know for a fact that he would never in a million years agree to DNR. He was livid as well, he was quite upset.

Christine, of Derbyshire, was only made aware of the form after she was discharged from hospital after a weekend stay earlier this month.

Her son Craig, 40, said: “Nobody spoke to her and nobody spoke to me. The first time we knew of that ReSPECT form was when my mum was discharged on the Monday.

“My mum said nobody spoke to her – there’s nothing wrong with her memory at all, she’s sharp.”

Christine was treated by healthcare assistants and professionals rather than by a doctor throughout the weekend, but the form was signed by a doctor.

After being told to 'tear up' the original form given to her on discharge on Monday, June 2, she then received a second form through the post reaffirming the decision that ticked Christine was “fully involved in making this plan”.

Craig added: "The care officer who visited Christine “painted resuscitation as bleak as she could and said 'you’ll have broken ribs and be in pain.' But you’ll still be here, I said.”

Both hospital trusts involved in the two cases have now issued apologies.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust said: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Cullen’s distress regarding this matter. We have communicated with Mr Cullen and his family through our complaints process and that the ReSPECT form was revoked at the time.”

A spokesperson for Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust that manages King’s Mill Hospital where Chrisine was treated, said: “Sherwood Forest Hospitals is committed to offering outstanding care to every patient who visits our hospitals and we would like to apologise for any distress caused to anyone involved in these cases.

“As a Trust, we are committed to adhering to national standards for completing ReSPECT forms, recognising the important role they play in helping to make high quality, person-centred and clinically-appropriate patient care happen across our NHS.

“We will review the circumstances of these cases to identify areas for improvement to support us in continuing to provide the best possible care to all our patients in future.”