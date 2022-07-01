The Branksome, in Buxton, has been under review since October 2021 after inspectors from the CQC raised a series of serious issues and found residents were suffering from malnutrition and had unexplained injuries.

It was placed in special measures and a further inspection was carried out in March this year, which found the St John’s Road facility was still inadequate.

In the report, the CQC said ‘we told the provider they must make urgent improvements and if we are not satisfied we will not hesitate to use our legal powers to ensure people are safe’.

And now the owners of the care home, Four Seasons Health Care Group, have taken the decision to close the premises.

Donna Crann, managing director of Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “The wellbeing of our residents has been our priority ever since the home opened and will remain our priority until we close during the summer. We are working closely with Derbyshire County Council’s Social Services team and family members to ensure suitable alternative care arrangements are made for the residents.

“We would like to thank all members of our hard working team for caring for the 23 residents at the home and we are making alternative positions available to affected members of staff.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “This is really worrying news, particularly for the residents and their families. I am raising this urgently with both Derbyshire County Council, the Branksome and the CQC, to ensure that the residents and their families are properly looked after and kept informed.”

Staff will continue on site in all roles until all residents have moved to their new care settings then some will be relocated to other care homes in Stoke-on-Trent or Stockport while others will be supported in finding new roles in the area, the company said.