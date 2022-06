Johnny Brady, 18, of no-fixed abode, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, June 30 – where he pleaded guilty to setting six fires across Derby between October and December 2020.

Two of the offences he admitted to were the fires which destroyed Ravensdale Infant School and All Saints’ Church in Mackworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the blazes destroyed a church and a primary school.